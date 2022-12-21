Armed 19-year-old is shot and killed while trying to rob someone, Georgia police say

An armed 19-year-old was shot and killed while trying to rob someone in Georgia, police told local media outlets.

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded to a subdivision in Stonecrest at around 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 20 and found 19-year-old Antwon June with a gunshot wound, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.





First responders took June to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, 11Alive reported.





June is accused of trying to rob someone in the neighborhood when he was killed, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“An investigation is ongoing, and police said no charges are expected to be filed against the shooter,” the outlet reported.

Stonecrest is about 20 miles east of Atlanta.

An obituary for June could not be found online.

