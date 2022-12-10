Armed activists march in Tulsa, claim inmate was wrongfully convicted of rape

A small group of armed activists, including the original Black Panthers, marched from Greenwood to the Tulsa County Courthouse in support of a man who they claim was wrongfully convicted of rape.

Pamela Smith is an advocate for rape victims. She, along with the original Black Panthers, a black gun rights group, and the Nation of Islam say they want justice for Ricky Wright, Jr.

“What’s wrong with this picture, y’all? You got the wrong kid in prison,” Smith said.

RELATED>>>Tulsa woman files lawsuit against Arkansas Sheriff for police brutality and wrongful arrest

In 2019, Wright was working at a gas station when the victim, a 61-year-old woman, came in looking for directions. At the store, court documents said an unidentified man offered her a ride, but the victim said she didn’t have any money.

Court documents continue to say that the man offered her a ride for sex. She declined and was raped.

The victim described the suspect as a black man with dreads. Court documents show that Wright did not match the age and height description.

In court, the victim never pointed out Wright as her attacker, but instead pointed at a man in the back of the courtroom.

Smith and Misty Harding with Mothers Against Injustice showed FOX23 a document that was not included in the set of court documents we previously received.

Harding says it shows proof of wrongful arrest.

It also shows that the victim was diagnosed with dementia after the attack.

FOX23 asked both the Tulsa Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office about this case. They both stand by the jury’s decision.

The District Attorney’s Office sent us this statement: “The jury heard his defense and decided not to believe it. We feel more than confident that we proved his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Wright is serving a 13-year prison term. He is appealing his case and is waiting on his next court date.

The original Black Panthers and Nation of Islam will be marching Saturday.



