Armed assault suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Catalina Island

One person was taken into custody Tuesday night after a multihour standoff with law enforcement authorities on Santa Catalina Island, L.A. County sheriff's officials said.

The incident began around 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in the town of Avalon, on the island's southeastern side, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

A person suspected of assault with a deadly weapon had fired shots out of the location and was barricaded inside, according to the Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau, which sent a SWAT team to the island.

A crisis negotiation team was also dispatched to the scene.

The suspect was in custody as of 7:45 p.m., authorities said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.