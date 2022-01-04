After armed attack in Burton, man ran into woods seeking help, sheriff’s deputies say

A man who was attacked and robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in Burton ran through the woods to a nearby residence for help, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a home on Market Street around 1 a.m. after receiving a call that a man had been robbed. When they arrived they found he had run to the home from Franklin Drive where the robbery took place. The man was eventually able to escape through the woods and call for help, a police report said.

He was transported by Beaufort County EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said in the report.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the robbery is ongoing, Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office said. Property was stolen from the man, but because it is an active investigation, police declined to give details.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call Cpl. Lyle Harris at (843)255-3436 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843)554-1111.