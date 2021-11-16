Armed boy bites worshipers while trying to steal from church, Kentucky police say

Mariah Rush
·1 min read

After a boy grabbed a church’s collection plate he was tackled and held by churchgoers until officers arrived to arrest him, a statement from police said.

At around 11 a.m. Sunday Nov. 14, the boy went to the Portland Church of Christ in Louisville, Kentucky, police said. According to WDSU, detectives said the young man was a teenager.

After an offering had been taken during the sermon, police said the juvenile grabbed the collection plate that had been placed next to the altar, and ran down an aisle while waving a gun and attempting to fire it into the air.

Worshipers tackled the boy, police said in the statement, and fought with him. The boy bit multiple churchgoers before he was disarmed, the statement said.

He was then held down until Louisville Metro Police officers arrived and took him into custody, the statement said.

Police did not identify the juvenile nor disclose his age.

The church addressed the incident in a Facebook post two days later.

“Wanted to take the opportunity to thank all of those who have shown concern and offered support for the incident our church experienced in the last week,” the church wrote. “Also [we] wish to thank God for His grace and keeping everyone safe.”

