Armed brother comes to sister’s rescue as ex-boyfriend breaks into home, Florida cops say

A man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and then was shot and killed by her brother, Florida deputies said.

A 26-year-old man went to a Pensacola trailer park on Sept. 5 and tried to get into a trailer owned by his 47-year-old ex-girlfriend, according to a news release from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The man broke down the door and forced his way into the trailer, deputies said.

He attacked his ex-girlfriend, hitting her multiple times, according to the release.

When she could, the woman texted her family for help, deputies said, and soon after her 23-year-old brother and others arrived at her trailer.

Her brother and ex-boyfriend began to argue and as it escalated, her ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and aimed it at her brother, deputies said.

Her brother then pulled out a gun and fired at the ex-boyfriend, hitting him twice, according to the release.

The ex-boyfriend died from the gunshot wounds, deputies said.

At this time, no charges are being filed against the brother, according to the release, and the investigation is ongoing.

Pensacola is about 360 miles west of Jacksonville.

Naked intruder walks into room with three sleeping kids, California police say

Pastor beaten to death by man she once helped, loved ones say. ‘Tragically taken’

Intruders burst into home and kidnap couple in front of their 5 kids, Texas cops say

Teen wakes up to gunfire, screams as deputy fatally shoots wife, OK officials say