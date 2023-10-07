Armed burglar arrested in downtown Freeport

Oct. 6—Police are reassuring residents that a section of downtown Freeport remains safe after an armed burglar was arrested Thursday night at a residence in the 200 block of Second Street.

"My officers acted quickly, and there was never any danger to public safety," said Southern Armstrong Regional police Chief Christopher Fabec.

Officers arrested James Cornman III after responding to a call about 10:10 p.m. for a burglary in progress.

Cornman, 33, of Freeport was apprehended by police as he exited a vacant residence armed with a shotgun and rifle, allegedly stolen from the residence.

Cornman gained access to the house by breaking a window, police said.

Cornman resisted arrest by banging his head numerous times on the divider inside the police car and kicking one officer in the knee, said Southern Armstrong Regional Lt. John Arce. The officer wasn't seriously injured, Arce said.

Cornman is charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts, including theft, burglary, criminal trespass, harassment, simple and aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

"The suspect entered the house unarmed but, while in the house, he became armed and took guns out of the house," Arce said. "Freeport is a nice little quiet town, and the suspect is believed to have lived at the home and knew it was vacant."

The incident was reported by the daughter of the homeowner after she was alerted by surveillance cameras inside the home.

Video surveillance showed Cornman stuffing stolen items into garbage bags and grabbing two guns, police said.

"The suspect came in (the house) with a hat and hunting ski mask disguise, but later took it off," Arce said.

The Harrison Police Department also responded to the scene.

"Once it was learned that the suspect was believed to be armed, Harrison Township police sent officers down to assist. We greatly appreciate the assistance with an incident of this nature," Fabec said.

Cornman previously was sentenced on a burglary charge on Feb. 2, 2010, by Armstrong County Judge James J. Panchik.

He also was sentenced by Panchik on a statutory sexual assault charge on Nov. 1, 2011.

Cornman was arrested Thursday night and booked in the Armstrong County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before District Judge J. Gary DeComo in Armstrong County is set for Oct. 17.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .