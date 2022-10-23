Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified

An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police.

According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.

Deputies said that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office made initial contact with Leonides and followed him into Seminole County but did not engage in a pursuit.

Once Leonides entered Seminole County, Orange County deputies turned the investigation over to Seminole County deputies, but continued to assist and follow the subject by helicopter.

Seminole County deputies said Leonides stopped on State Road 415 near Celery Avenue, bailed from the car, and jumped into the St. Johns River.

The area was blocked off as law enforcement tried to locate Leonides in the water.

State Road 415 was shut down in both directions at the Seminole/Volusia County line while law enforcement located the suspect.

UPDATE: @SeminoleSO has their suspect in custody and the road is reopening. Thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/sYtNHHnpbT — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 23, 2022

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Volusia County Sherriff’s Office tweeted out that State Road 415 road had reopened and that the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office had the suspect in custody

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office charged Leonides with fleeing and eluding deputies, and drug possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Charges are still pending from Lake County where his warrant originated. Those charges are for armed burglary, aggravated assault and eluding law enforcement.

According to his booking report, Leonides’ bond totals $66,000.

