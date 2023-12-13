Armed bus driver abandons bus full of passengers and enters school lobby

A man who worked as a bus driver for the Victor Valley Transit Authority was arrested Monday, after he allegedly abandoned his bus with passengers onboard and entered a nearby school while armed with a handgun.

Joshua Aldana, 28, of Victorville, was arrested around 11:15 a.m. at the campus of Lakeview Leadership Academy.

Aldana was employed by Keolis, which operates buses for Victor Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

For reasons that are unclear, Aldana apparently ditched his bus and the passengers who were on board and entered the school’s campus lobby.

School officials told authorities that Aldana appeared to be “in an altered state” and the school’s campus security and resource officer were called to respond.

The officer detained Aldana in the lobby on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. After he was searched, the officer recovered a 9mm handgun on his person.

He was arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto and was released on bail Tuesday.

He faces possible charges for possession of a firearm on a school campus and possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Investigators have yet to determine why Aldana entered the school.

According to Victor Valley News Group, the school was placed on a brief lockdown due to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Victorville Station at 760-241-2911. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 1-800-782-7463.

