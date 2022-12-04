Armed bystander in Florida stops attack on pregnant woman

An armed bystander intervened to stop a brutal attack on a pregnant woman at a Publix parking lot in Florida.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Cole Joseph Danisment became angry with the mother of his unborn child and began brutally beating her in a Publix parking lot Saturday, punching her in the face several times during the attack, according to a report from WFLA.

Danisment continued his attack after the victim, who was 14 weeks pregnant with his child at the time, even after she fell to the ground, stomping on her head and upper body.

Police say at the point a witness near the attack believed it was "so brutal in nature" that he feared for the woman's life, spurring him to intervene by pulling out his firearm on Danisment and causing him to stop the attack.

Officers responding at the scene say the attack left the woman "covered in large amounts of blood," and may have resulted in a broken nose.

The victim and Danismen were dating for about a year leading up to the incident and had lived together for about a month, but the was put under a no-contact order after being arrested on a domestic battery against the victim in October and showing a pattern of violence toward her.

Police say Danisment did not deny the attack, instead claiming that he "saw red" and blacked out.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.