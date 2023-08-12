Armed carjacker, abductor still on the loose in Fort Lauderdale, police say

An armed car thief is still on the loose in Fort Lauderdale after police found the vehicle he took and the woman he briefly abducted, authorities said.

At around 5:20 a.m., Fort Lauderdale police were called to a possible kidnapping near the 100 block of Southwest Second Avenue, the department said.

Officers learned a man and woman were sitting inside a car when a gunman approached them. The man in the driver’s seat ran away, leaving the woman behind in the passenger seat.

The unidentified suspect jumped into the driver seat and drove away with the car and the woman still inside, police said.

A short time later, the car and woman were found on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspect ran from the car before officers could reach the victim. There is still an on-going investigation into exactly what happened and where the armed carjacker is.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at (954) 828-5700.