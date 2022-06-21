Armed carjacker fatally shot with his own gun at QuikTrip, Oklahoma cops say

An attempted carjacking at a QuikTrip gas station in Oklahoma turned deadly after the victim fought the armed suspect for his gun, police said.

The carjacking victim wrestled the gun away from the 25-year-old man, then he shot and killed the suspect, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

The accused shooter called 911 at about 4:20 a.m. local time Sunday, June 19, police said. He turned himself in to authorities.

Police say they obtained video that shows the armed 25-year-old man trying to take the other man’s car at gunpoint before they began “fighting over the gun.”

The accused carjacker was pronounced dead at the QuikTrip in northwest Tulsa.

The shooting suspect was released after his interview with police, authorities said, as an investigation into the incident continues.

The district attorney will decide if any charges will be filed after reviewing the case.

