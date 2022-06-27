Armed carjacking in Berks County leads to chase on Interstate 78

Jun. 27—What was to be a meet-up in Berks County to exchange vehicles turned into a carjacking and high-speed chase on Interstate 78, police said.

The incident was reported about 6:55 p.m. Thursday.

According to a release from the Bethel Twp. Police Department:

A 20-year-old man from the township called 911, reporting that he had just been carjacked at gunpoint on Lancaster Avenue, which is also Route 501, in the area of Martha Drive just north of I-78.

The victim said that he and a man he had communicated with on Facebook Marketplace agreed to meet at a township gas station to exchange vehicles, with the man also including cash in the deal.

While on a test drive in the victim's car, the suspect displayed a handgun and ordered the victim out. The suspect then drove off.

A responding township officer spotted the car traveling eastbound on I-78. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren, but the driver fled at speeds in excess of 100 mph, prompting a chase.

With the assistance of state troopers from the Hamburg station, the pursuit ended near Hamburg Borough after spike strips were deployed.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and a gun was recovered from the car.

Police identified the suspect as Jarrion M. Wiggins, 20, of New York City.

Wiggins was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Andrea J. Book on charges including assault, robbery and fleeing and eluding police. He was jailed in Berk County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, according to court papers.

A preliminary hearing before Book has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 6.