Armed carjacking ends in East Hartford with 2 in custody

Dec. 1—EAST HARTFORD — Two suspects were apprehended after police say a vehicle stolen in a Wethersfield armed carjacking was found in East Hartford.

East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Wethersfield police informed local officers that the stolen vehicle — a white Maserati SUV — had been spotted in town.

Caruso said when officers located the vehicle at the Citgo gas station on Burnside Avenue, the operator and two passengers attempted to drive away.

Caruso said the stolen vehicle suffered a flat tire while pulling out of the gas station, coming to a stop in front of the Bell Court condominium association.

Caruso said police apprehended two of the three suspects after they fled on foot from the stolen vehicle. Police also recovered a firearm from the scene.

Damion Gordon, 18, of Hartford and Elijah Johnson, 19, of Windsor, were charged with first-degree larceny, possession of a stolen firearm, and interfering with police. Johnson also was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Both are each being held in lieu of $500,000 in bond and were to be arraigned in New Britain Superior Court today.

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton for the Journal Inquirer.