Armed carjacking ends with suspect dead in crash on I-77 in Charlotte, CMPD says

A suspected carjacker died while trying to elude police in a high-speed chase on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte, according to investigators.

His identity has not been released.

The chase began around 9 p.m. when a woman reported her car was stolen at gunpoint near the 128000 block of South Tryon Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.

“A short time later, a vehicle matching the stolen car’s description was located by officers traveling southbound on I-77 near Carowinds Boulevard,” police said.

“Officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of I-77 and Nation’s Ford Rd., in which the driver refused to pullover.”

The chase ended when the driver crashed while trying to exit the interstate onto Tyvola Road exit “at a high rate of speed,” CMPD said.

The suspect died at the scene, police said.

