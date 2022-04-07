Armed carjacking at Moorestown shopping center

MOORESTOWN - Police are investigating an armed carjacking at a shopping center here.

The incident occurred around 3:12 p.m. Wednesday when a masked man with a gun confronted a motorist in the parking lot of East Gate Square Shopping Center on the 1300 block of Nixon Drive, said Moorestown police.

The suspect took a cell phone and wallet from the victim, a 25-year-old man, police said.

A second masked male then entered the driver's seat of the victim's car and both suspects fled in the vehicle, police said.

South Jersey Police Update

The victim was not injured.

Police are looking for a stolen 2019 black Dodge Challenger with New Jersey license plates P11MDP.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

"Do not approach the vehicle or occupants," police said.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Driver loses wallet, phone, vehicle in East Gate Square carjacking