Armed carjacking in Osceola County leads to arrest of suspects and victims, deputies say

Osceola County deputies said six people are facing charges in connection to an armed carjacking.

Investigators said Aaron Alvarenga, Jerome Lewis, and Justin Carter robbed three people at gunpoint while touring a rental property in Kissimmee on Wednesday.

Deputies said three victims are also facing charges for providing false identification to law enforcement.

They are also being investigated for making fake ID’s and credit cards.

