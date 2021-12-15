Armed carjacking at Pierce County big-box store leads to manhunt

Update at 4:48 p.m.: The sheriff’s department says the K-9 unit was unable to locate the suspects, but that deputies were working with multiple witnesses to develop accurate descriptions of them.

It is safe for nearby residents to leave their homes, although some roads remain closed in the vicinity while evidence is being collected, deputies said.

Original post: Deputies were searching for suspects in an armed carjacking Tuesday afternoon near a big-box retailer in Spanaway after three people fled in the stolen vehicle and crashed nearby.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a carjacking was reported around 3:25 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot at 20307 Mountain Highway E. Deputies are searching for three suspects described as teenage males wearing dark clothing and possibly ski masks.

Nearby residents were asked to stay inside while police dogs tracked the suspects east of the store.

Sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said the suspects shot at three or four different people in the area, according to a tweet from the department. He asked nearby residents to check security cameras to see if anyone matches the suspects’ description.

The sheriff’s office shared a map of the area where residents were asked to remain inside. Several roads were closed as a result of the incident. More details were not immediately available.