Armed carjacking suspect arrested in Parkland
A carjacking suspect was arrested Thursday after a brief pursuit on Interstate 5, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
On Thursday, deputies spotted the man at an apartment complex near 112th Street East and D Street East in Parkland.
According to the sheriff’s department, the man was still driving a Honda Civic that was stolen at gunpoint from the Hosmer area of Tacoma the night before.
As deputies arrived, the man left the area in the stolen car.
When a deputy attempted to stop the car, the man drove away.
Since armed robbery is a pursuable offense, deputies chased the man northbound on I-5 to Highway 16, and then to South Sprague Avenue.
When the man continued into a highly populated area and continued to drive recklessly, deputies called off the pursuit.
A short time later, the man collided with another car, and he ran away from the scene.
Deputies were able to quickly track him down and arrested him.
The 25-year-old man was booked into the Pierce County Jail and charged with robbery, attempting to elude, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bail was set at $400,000.