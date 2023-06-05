Armed carjacking suspect arrested in Parkland

A carjacking suspect was arrested Thursday after a brief pursuit on Interstate 5, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

On Thursday, deputies spotted the man at an apartment complex near 112th Street East and D Street East in Parkland.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man was still driving a Honda Civic that was stolen at gunpoint from the Hosmer area of Tacoma the night before.

As deputies arrived, the man left the area in the stolen car.

When a deputy attempted to stop the car, the man drove away.

Since armed robbery is a pursuable offense, deputies chased the man northbound on I-5 to Highway 16, and then to South Sprague Avenue.

When the man continued into a highly populated area and continued to drive recklessly, deputies called off the pursuit.

A short time later, the man collided with another car, and he ran away from the scene.

Deputies were able to quickly track him down and arrested him.

The 25-year-old man was booked into the Pierce County Jail and charged with robbery, attempting to elude, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bail was set at $400,000.