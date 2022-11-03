Armed Charlotte teen charged for Rock Hill Walmart car theft and chase, police say

A Charlotte teen is charged with stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint from a South Carolina Walmart and leading police on a chase near the Winthrop University campus in Rock Hill, police said.

The suspect, 17, was arrested late Wednesday night, Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said.

Officers responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cherry Road before 10 p.m. Wednesday after the masked suspect showed a gun and took the victim’s car, Chavis said.

The victim, who was not identified, was not hurt, Chavis said.

Patrol officers saw the stolen car headed south on Cherry Road and attempted a traffic stop, according to police. The car later stopped on Oakland Avenue and the driver ran, before officers who pursued on foot caught him, Chavis said.

The teen struggled with police before being taken into custody, Chavis said.

The teenager’s identity was not released because of his age.

The teen faces charges of armed robbery, three weapons charges, failure to stop for police, and resisting arrest with a weapon, according to police and court officials.

The teen is charged as an adult, according to prosecutors with the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

How teen had gun illegally under investigation

It is unclear why the Charlotte teen was in Rock Hill.

It is illegal for anyone under age 18 to possess a handgun.

The gun that was recovered at the arrest scene, a 9-millimeter pistol, had not been reported as stolen, Chavis said. Police are still investigating how the teen got the gun.

The suspect remains in custody pending a court hearing.

Police said they do not believe the incident Wednesday night is connected to a shooting in Rock Hill late Tuesday where a teen was wounded.