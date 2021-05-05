Armed CIA intruder shot dead by FBI is named by authorities

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Police cars are seen outside the CIA headquarters&#39;s gate after an attempted intrusion earlier in the day in Langley, Virginia, on May 3, 2021&lt;/p&gt; (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Police cars are seen outside the CIA headquarters's gate after an attempted intrusion earlier in the day in Langley, Virginia, on May 3, 2021

(OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

The armed suspect who was shot and killed after he tried to drive his car into the CIA headquarters in Virginia has been named by authorities.

Roy Gordon Cole was gunned down by FBI agents after he left his car brandishing a sword and later died from his injuries at hospital.

He was shot after he drove his car to the heavily guarded gate at the intelligence agency’s McLean campus and tried to get past the security detail.

Law enforcement officials say that Cole, who reportedly had mental health issues, was known to the CIA because he has tried to enter the facility before.

Security officers pushed Cole’s car aside and had been negotiating with him for several hours before he decided to leave his car with the weapon.

Officials told NBC News that Cole had told officers that he had a bomb with him but no explosives were found after the incident.

The FBI said in a statement that the circumstances of the shooting are under review.

“The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent,” the statement said.

“The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene. As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time.”

Read More

Facebook board's Trump decision could have wider impacts

Despite business warnings, GOP moves ahead with voting bills

Cheney could be 'toast' in fight with Trump over GOP future

Recommended Stories

  • Boaters Praise Hero Who Rescued Toddler from Maryland Bay After Pulling Them Both to Safety

    Joe Oertel said on Today Tuesday that the man, who has asked not to be identified, "was in some tremendous shock himself" after rescuing a 2-year-old from the Assawoman Bay following a car crash

  • Rare coin dropped by first English settlers to US found in Maryland fort excavation

    Archaeologists in Maryland have dug up a rare English coin they believe could have been dropped by one of the original colonists to America in 1634. The silver shilling, bearing the image of King Charles I, was discovered during an excavation at the site of an old fort in the city of St. Mary’s. The shilling has a maker’s mark on both sides, indicating it was struck in the royal mint in the Tower of London about 1633 or 1634, chief project archaeologist Travis Parno said. The reverse side of the coin shows a coat of arms and the Latin motto “Christo Auspice Regno” - I Reign Under the Auspices of Christ.

  • Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising

    Myanmar’s security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. Huddled inside her home in Yangon, 19-year-old Shwe dared to peek out her window. Then a man’s scream: “HELP!” When the military’s trucks finally rolled away, Shwe and her family emerged to look for her 15-year-old brother.

  • Covid cases at Everest base camp raise fears of serious outbreak

    Climbers say a growing number of people have tested positive, despite government denials.

  • Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial on multiple grounds, including a claim of jury misconduct

    Chauvin's attorney filed a motion in Hennepin County requesting a new trial for the ex-police officer, alleging jury misconduct.

  • Kristen Bell says she felt 'no sparks whatsoever' when she met Dax Shepard. Here's a timeline of their 14-year relationship.

    Here's a complete timeline of the actors' relationship from when they first met in 2007 to the present day, married with children.

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • 'The Irregulars' just became the 30th Netflix original to get canceled after only one season

    The streaming services has greenlit hundreds of scripted series. See every Netflix original TV show that was ended after a single season.

  • Oil pipeline builder agrees to halt eminent domain lawsuits

    A company seeking to build a disputed oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people agreed verbally Tuesday to stop pursuing lawsuits against Tennessee property owners who refused to sell access to their land for construction. Plains All American Pipeline spokesman Brad Leone said the company will put an agreement in writing with the Memphis City Council to set aside lawsuits filed against property owners fighting the Byhalia Connection pipeline. Leone spoke at a council committee meeting in which members discussed a proposed city law making it difficult for the pipeline to be approved and built.

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Billionaire Is Perplexed That Underpaid Oil Workers Are Striking

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettySince mid-April, the United Metro Energy facility in Brooklyn has had a squadron of oil workers stationed outside—alternating shifts so that men are there 24 hours, seven days a week—striking for better pay and benefits from the company’s owner: grocery store billionaire, twice-failed mayoral candidate, and right-wing shock jock John Catsimatidis.The workers, a coalition of mechanics, terminal operators, and service technicians, elected to go on strike on April 19, following years of delayed negotiations on a union contract, which they voted to form back in 2018. “We are out there every single day, around the clock,” said Assaf John, who has been working as a service technician at the company for 12 years. “I’m here until 3 o’clock, then we have guys coming in at 3 p.m., and some who are there overnight until the morning.”Catsimatidis told The Daily Beast by phone that the picket line was a first for him. “All I can say is that I’m a New Yorker for 70 years, and in 51 years of doing business I’ve never had a strike before, and contrary to what you hear we have never, ever refused to sit down,” he said. “I am always available.”But the executive and frequent political donor, whose fortune hovers around $2.8 billion, according to Forbes, has been skittish about labor demands in the past. (Neither United Metro Energy nor its parent company, Red Apple Group, immediately responded to requests for comment.)In 2015, the Gristedes CEO backed out of an opportunity to buy the New York Daily News, in large part due to the paper’s pension plans. Two years before that, he was court-ordered to pay more than $8 million in legal fees and back pay to Gristedes workers who sued him for unpaid overtime, according to reports in the News. At the hearing, Catsimatidis reportedly showed up more than two hours late.The Supermarket Billionaire Who Wants To Buy ‘The Daily News’On Wednesday, union representatives from Teamsters Local 553 will meet with United Metro for another round of negotiations. Due to the pandemic, the negotiations have taken place on Zoom for the past year, many of which Catsimatidis has attended himself.The local’s executive officer, Demos Demopoulos, told The Daily Beast that a quick resolution was unlikely. Late last month, United Metro filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. Around the same time, some 150 union members turned out for a protest rally.“They’ve been on strike for 15 days now,” Demopoulos said. “We hope we’ve been making headway, but one of the stumbling blocks is that the company is refusing to pay the industry standards.”The striking workers earn as much as 50 percent less than their peers in the union, and haven’t gotten a raise in three years, Demopoulos said. Andre Soleyn, a fuel terminal operator who spent five years at the company, said he made $20.50 per hour, when the industry standard for his position hovered around $36 to $38 per hour. Some of his coworkers made just above $15, the state minimum wage.Unlike employees of some other companies in the retail oil business, the United Metro workers have no pension plans. John told The Daily Beast that he could rarely find doctors that accepted their health and dental insurance. “They usually say, ‘Oh we don't know about this insurance,” he said. “I don’t know how we’re supposed to survive—everything is going up and we are not getting the benefits.”On the first day of the strike, Soleyn, who had figured prominently in the union organization effort was informed by letter that he had been “permanently replaced.” Two other workers have gotten similar letters, Demopoulos said. The letter indicated that the workers can only return if their replacements leave more than a year after the strike’s end. Courtesy Teamsters Joint Council 16 Catsimatidis admits he hired replacement workers—also known as scabs—but claimed that didn't mean the longtime employees had been fired, despite what their letters said. “The word ‘permanent replacement’ is fictitious,” he said. “When you replace people—you still have to run your business—what usually happens is, 99.9 percent of the time once the thing settles, all the old people go back to work.”Catsimatidis cuts a prominent figure in New York business circles, serving as CEO of the Manhattan-based Gristedes, alongside positions in a range of other enterprises, including United Metro’s parent company, Red Apple Group. In 2009 and 2013, he ran as a Republican candidate for New York mayor on fairly idiosyncratic platforms. One political ad attacking his 2013 primary opponent, Joe Lhota, boasts that Catsimatidis “loves Cats, Dogs, and all Animals,” while Lhota “has no heart.”In 2019, he bought the conservative radio station WABC, home to a slew of right-wing figures like Curtis Sliwa, and syndications of shows from Brian Kilmeade, Mark Levin, and Ben Shapiro. For years, Catsimatidis has had his own show on the station called The Cats Roundtable, airing interviews with guests like Rudy Giuliani, and as one press release put it, “John’s unique take on the news affecting New York.”His take on the strike was mostly confusion. “I don’t know why there’s a problem this time,” he said on the phone. “There are theories, yes, but I’m not legally able to talk about it.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • National bail fund to expand in the Deep South

    A national effort helping to bail poor and low-income people out of jail formally announced on Tuesday its expansion into the Deep South. “ Bail Out the South ” is the next phase of The Bail Project’s plans to secure freedom for thousands of people over the next few years, organizers told The Associated Press. Although larger criminal legal systems throughout the country have begun doing away with cash bail for certain low-level, nonviolent offenses, the South continues to have the highest jail incarceration rates and the starkest racial disparities among those imprisoned pretrial.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates agreed 'separation contract' before announcing divorce

    The billionaire couple reportedly agreed how to divide their assets before announcing their divorce.

  • UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book next month titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son based on her husband Prince Harry and the couple's child Archie, the publisher said on Tuesday. The book is the latest venture by Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with Archie, who celebrates his second birthday later this week. Illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, "The Bench" will be published on June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version, publisher Random House Children's Books said.

  • Climate change will be disastrous even after latest world pledges, report finds

    The current pledges made by world governments to limit carbon emissions will not be sufficient to meet the goal of keeping global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius, a new report concludes.

  • Photo of Chauvin juror wearing "BLM" shirt raises questions about potential appeal

    A photo of one of the jurors who convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has raised questions about his impartiality during the trial, and about whether the verdict could be overturned in an appeal.Why it matters: 31-year-old juror Brandon Mitchell said he answered "no" to questions in a juror questionnaire about whether he attended demonstrations or marches in Minneapolis after Floyd's death, and about protests against police brutality. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A photo that surfaced on social media shows Mitchell attending the anniversary of the March on Washington last summer, while wearing a T-shirt depicting Martin Luther King Jr. with the words, “Get your knee off our necks" and "BLM." He is also wearing a hat that says "Black Lives Matter."Defense attorney Mike Padden told the Minneapolis-based Star Tribune it is "disconcerting" that Mitchell did not divulge his participation in the march, adding that he may have been removed from the jury pool had he done so. What he's saying: "I think I was being extremely honest, for sure," Mitchell told the Minneapolis-based Star Tribune about attending the event, which he characterized as a voter registration rally. "I gave my views on everything — on the case, on Black Lives Matter.""I'd never been to [Washington] D.C.," Mitchell added. "The opportunity to go to D.C., the opportunity to be around thousands and thousands of Black people; I just thought it was a good opportunity to be a part of something."Mitchell said the picture was posted by his uncle, and that he doesn't remember wearing or owning the shirt. He said the event was "100 percent not" a march for Floyd.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Some Black parents say remote learning gives racism reprieve

    “This is the kind of area we live in, so you can imagine that you’re always going to feel protective of your children.” As schools reopen across the country, Black students have been less likely than white students to enroll in in-person learning — a trend attributed to factors including concerns about the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on communities of color, a lack of trust that their schools are equipped to keep children safe, and the large numbers of students of color in urban districts that have been slower to reopen classrooms. “Now that they’re home, we feel safer,” said Johnson, who was keeping her two young daughters home despite options being made available for in-person learning.

  • Dax Shepard started keeping drug tests at home after his recent relapse so Kristen Bell can test him whenever she feels 'nervous'

    The "Good Place" actress said that Shepard told her, "If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I'll do it, no questions asked."

  • Meghan Markle writes children's book inspired by Harry and Archie

    She says she hopes her story about the special father-son bond will resonate with others.

  • Inside America’s Sickening Forced-Marriage Epidemic

    Courtesy KnotstheFilm.comKnots: A Forced Marriage Story is driven by a noble aim: to give voice to the voiceless. Director Kate Ryan Brewer’s documentary (May 7, in theaters) concerns three women from different geographic, religious and social backgrounds who found themselves in comparable circumstances—namely, being bullied into matrimony with strangers by their parents and cultural leaders, with no way out. It’s a familiar tale of misogynistic coercion except that in this case, the disparate victims in question didn’t reside in the Middle East, India, or another foreign land where such practices are more common. On the contrary, they took place right here in the United States.That such rancid behavior still goes on in various parts of this country probably won’t come as an enormous shock to many, especially given the recent success of Netflix’s Unorthodox, which dramatized the based-on-real-events efforts of one Hasidic Jewish woman to flee her Orthodox Jewish community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and, with it, her arranged marriage. Nonetheless, Knots: A Forced Marriage Story shines a spotlight on what remains an intensely pressing issue, since today, only four states (Delaware, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania) limit marriages to individuals who are 18 and over, and 10 states have no minimum age limit at all for tying the knot. The result is a recurring paradigm in which women are susceptible to being trapped in permanent captivity, cut off from the larger world (and the legal rights that might empower them), and denied any recourse for escape. Is Rapper Blueface’s OnlyFans ‘Cult’ Exploiting Young Women?Knots: A Forced Marriage Story provides a comprehensive cross-section of religious victimization. Michigan’s Nina was raised in a strict community known as the Christian Patriarchy Movement that prized dowdy old-fashioned clothing and conservative ideas about gender roles, with men in charge of everything and women relegated to dutiful servants. Nina was married off at 18 to a random man hand-selected by her father, which was basically the same fate that befell California native Sara, whose Muslim father was part of an outfit known as the Group that saw fit to pair her with a 28-year-old stranger when she was only 15 years old. Fraidy, brought up in New Jersey’s Orthodox Jewish community, suffered similar hardship, compelled by her parents, her rabbis, and those in her insular enclave to marry a man whom she barely knew.While the particulars of their experiences were somewhat different—Nina was told that disobedience made her, for all intents and purposes, a “witch,” whereas Fraidy was simply conditioned and shamed into complying—Knots: A Forced Marriage Story makes clear that the basic mechanisms of subjugation were the same in all three cases. The common link binding this trio is that they all hailed from extremist religious environments. Yet puzzlingly, that facet goes largely unexplored here. To contextualize her first-hand narratives, director Brewer provides a cursory recap of 20th century American cultural attitudes toward child marriage, which goes some way toward illustrating how onerous laws about the practice first got on the books.However, not for a second does the filmmaker directly address the fact that her subjects were casualties of fanatical faiths that indoctrinated members about female subservience and then established women’s powerlessness through oppressive and domineering rules and demands.This is ignoring the elephant in the room, and it’s exacerbated by Knots: A Forced Marriage Story’s refusal to even verbally identify Sara as Muslim; a quick glimpse of Arabic writing is the only overt clue to her religious background. Such a willful lack of specificity abounds in Brewer’s documentary, which glosses over much-needed details at myriad turns. Whether refraining from referencing Nina, Sara, and Faidy’s husbands by name, or discussing the means of their eventual liberation in vague terms, the proceedings feel at odds with themselves, trying to intimately probe these horror stories while simultaneously maintaining a measure of arm’s-length detachment that—even if it’s designed to protect Nina, Sara, and Faidy in some way—proves frustrating.Sara and Nina, consequently, come across as sympathetic if largely unknown; there’s a nebulousness to their tales that stymies true engagement with their plights. Knots: A Forced Marriage Story does slightly better by Faidy, who openly recounts the abuse she endured from her husband, and the precise actions she took—involving fleeing in a car with her kids on the Sabbath (a big no-no), and later changing the locks on her home’s doors—to achieve the freedom she increasingly realized she needed. Alas, her account is also sometimes undercut by murkiness, such as her post-escape decision to found Unchained at Last, a nonprofit organization that aids women in situations similar to the one Faidy found herself in at a young age. Brewer depicts a few Unchained at Last press events, but largely fails to outline its origins or mission—an approach it also takes with the Tahirih Justice Center, which is never properly introduced even though its members speak on-camera at multiple points.Knots: A Forced Marriage Story is driven by virtuous intentions, and it lucidly explains how forced marriages are allowed to occur in the U.S. thanks to draconian (and inconsistent) state laws that first allow young girls to be married off—with parental consent—at early ages, and then deny them the adult right to get divorced (because technically, they’re still minors). Unfortunately, so much basic information is left out of the film that it comes across as a rough draft of a documentary. To compensate for that skimpiness, Brewer embellishes her action with cutaways to both painted illustrations that mirror Nina, Sara, and Faidy’s ordeals, and to the sight of an anguished woman dancing against a blank wall while bound up in red string—a visual evocation of forced marriage that’s awkward and unnecessary.Unlike Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s One of Us, which immersed itself in the nightmare of trying to break free from the Orthodox Jewish community, Knots: A Forced Marriage Story casts a wider net and yet comes up with considerably less. It’s a timely documentary whose formal shortcomings prevent it from getting at the bigger picture.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.