Twenty-one soldiers, some of whom were mobilised convicts who had been serving sentences in Russian prisons, escaped from the Russian occupying army in Donetsk Oblast with their weapons, only to be killed by their own military.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "A case of desertion of armed Russian soldiers from their positions was discovered on 30 November in the area of Verkhnotoretske, Donetsk Oblast.

13 of the 21 deserters were mobilised convicts. The Russian Army Command ordered their arrest and elimination."

Details: The General Staff added that as of 5 December, all the deserters have been killed.

On 4 December, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 20 pieces of Russian military equipment in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and some 70 Russian troops were wounded.

Background: On 6 December, a search was carried out in the city of Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast, Russia, for a soldier armed with a light machine gun who had wounded a police officer.

