Armed couple arrested in alleged Arch Street assault

Mar. 28—CUMBERLAND — Two city residents remained jailed Tuesday following an alleged assault where one victim was struck repeatedly with a flashlight and another was cut with a knife, according to Cumberland Police.

Officers were called to the first block of Arch Street just before 8 a.m. and arrested Jeremy Steven Combs and Jaclyn Valerie Riley on numerous charges, including first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Once in custody of police, Combs was found in possession of crack cocaine and Riley was found in possession of fentanyl, prompting additional charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance in confinement.

Combs, 39, and Riley, 31, remained jailed Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center both in lieu of $5,000 bond, pending review by a district court judge.

It was not known if the victims required medical treatment following the incident.