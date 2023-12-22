Armed CT man charged with violating protective order in domestic violence incident

A New Britain man charged with violating a protective order allegedly had a gun and drugs on him during a domestic violence incident in New London, police said.

Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, someone called 911 to report that a man was brandishing a firearm while sitting in a vehicle with a woman on Pearl Street, according to the New London Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and found 21-year-old Johnny Figueroa-Nieves with a 9mm firearm that had been stolen from Georgia. He was with a woman who had an active protective order against him that stemmed from previous domestic violence incidents, police said.

Investigators also found a gun safe with cocaine and ammunition in it, according to police.

Figueora-Nieves was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, theft of a firearm, violation of a protective order and possession of narcotics, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s detective bureau at 860-447-1481 or submitted anonymously through using TIP411.