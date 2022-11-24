Armed Cumberland man arrested after alleged business threats

Nov. 24—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly threatened to shoot employees of an Industrial Boulevard business and then ran from police for several blocks before he was taken into custody, according to Cumberland Police.

Devone Theodore Baskin, 22, was arrested in the 200 block of Seymour Street after he was pursued by officers on foot following the alleged incident that occurred in the 600 block of Industrial Boulevard.

Baskin was taken into custody without incident and was found in possession of a "realistic" airsoft handgun, police said.

Charged with threats of mass violence, six counts of first-degree assault, four counts of obstructing and hindering and failure to obey, Baskin was also taken into custody on a warrant charging him with violation of probation, police said.

Following arrest in the 3 p.m. incident, Baskin was jailed without bond at the order of a district court commissioner, pending bail review next week.