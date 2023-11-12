'Armed and dangereous' suspect sought in Quality Plus robbery west of Asheville

Buncombe County sheriff’s detectives are attempting to identify a suspect in a Nov. 11 armed robbery that occurred at a Quality Plus gas station, according to a news release

The gas station is at 901 New Leicester Highway.

According to a news release, the suspect is a bearded male and was wearing a hoodie with “Shrek” on the front. The suspect fled the scene in what appeared to be a silver/gray Volvo SUV.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, the release said. If you have any information please contact Detective Luther with the Sheriff's Office at 828-250-4470.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: New Leicester Quality Plus robbery: 'Armed and dangereous' man sought