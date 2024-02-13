Armed and dangerous: 16-year-old wanted after 1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson shooting

Jackson police officials have issued arrest warrants for a teenager suspected of being involved in the killing of one person and the injuring of another person during a Thursday night shooting.

According to a Tuesday press release, 16-year-old Jordan Long faces murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to this case.

The Clarion Ledger typically does not publish names for minors but because law enforcement agencies named the minor and considered him armed and dangerous, he was named as a public service.

The news release states that detectives are working to identify additional suspects and more arrests are expected to be made.

On Feb. 8, the shooting occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Covington Park Drive. The incident claimed the life of 20-year-old Jadamian Marquez Nichols.

JPD investigates: 1 killed, another injured in overnight shooting

Police said Nichols was fatally shot once and died at the scene.

Another victim was also shot and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Investigators recovered "several" shell casings of at least 20 from the scene, police said.

Police also reported that witnesses stated four to five males wearing light colored clothing armed with long guns fled the scene on foot after the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS Police Department hunt teen considered armed and dangerous