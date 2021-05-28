Armed and dangerous

May 28—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have observed more incidents of shoplifters displaying weapons when confronted. Several examples:

—In October 2020, an Albuquerque couple were charged in connection with a series of robberies at Coronado and Winrock malls. They allegedly stole high-value items at Nordstrom Rack, Dick's Sporting Goods, JC Penney and Macy's in a span of two weeks, according to a criminal complaint. When confronted, the male would brandish a black handgun. Davonne Warner and Markie Ann Zubia, both 21, were charged in November on multiple charges of armed robbery in connection with the incidents.

—On Feb. 23 an Albuquerque couple switched price tags at the self-checkout and were confronted by employees at the Walmart at Coors and Rio Bravo SW, according to a Metropolitan Court criminal complaint. Police allege Nathan Tapia, 29, displayed a firearm and said "I'm going to start blasting people," before the couple fled in a Jeep. On April 17 police responded to reports of shots fired at Sam's Club near Coors Bypass and Alameda NW. Police allege the same couple, Tapia and Mary Rousseau, 39, left the store with stolen items. Tapia allegedly punched one employee and Rousseau allegedly fired gunshots at store employees before fleeing in a Jeep. Both were charged with two counts of armed robbery and other crimes.

—In November and December 2020, an unknown male and female stole items from a Home Depot, Albertsons Market and Ross Dress for Less, according to a Crime Stoppers alert. On several occasions, the male brandished a firearm and pointed it at security personnel and employees before fleeing in a bronze-colored sedan.

—On Dec. 5, 2020, an unknown male stole two bottles of alcohol from an Albertsons Market, according to a Crime Stoppers alert. When confronted by a loss prevention employee, he pulled a folding knife and stabbed the employee, who received a small cut to his stomach.