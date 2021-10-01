‘Armed and dangerous’: Clayton police seeking suspect in killing of 68-year-old woman

Clayton police officers are looking for a relative they say killed a 68-year-old woman found dead in her home Thursday afternoon.

Camille Nechelle Singleton, 31, faces a murder charge in the death of Inita Gaither, the police department said on its Facebook page Friday morning.

Gaither’s body was found around 4:30 p.m. when officers went to her Crawford Parkway home on a welfare check, the post stated.

Singleton was last known to be driving a white U-Haul pickup truck and may be traveling with her 2-year-old daughter, according to the post.

“She should be considered armed and dangerous,” the post stated..

The post did not state the relationship between Singleton and Gaither and provided no other details such as how Gaither died.

Police ask anyone who may know where Singleton is to call them at 919-553-4611 or to call 911.