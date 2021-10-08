'Armed and dangerous' Dayton man wanted in neighbor attack

Oct. 7—Dayton police are asking for the public's help to find a 46-year-old man accused of striking his neighbor's head with a metal baton, causing "a substantial risk of death."

Eric Lee Newsome, of who stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 200 pounds, should be considered "armed and dangerous" and is on federal probation, according to a social media post from the Dayton Police Department. He was last known to live on South Hedges Street.

Dayton police were called Sept. 24 to the 20 block of South Hedges Street Newsome reportedly got into a physical fight with his girlfriend, and then with two unknown men in the side alley before he turned his aggression toward his neighbor, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

"The suspect, later identified as Eric Lee Newsome attacked (the neighbor), striking him in the head with a metal extendable baton causing physical harm that had a substantial risk of death," the court document stated.

The victim required seven staples to close a large cut on the of his head

Newsome fled the scene in his pickup truck with Ohio license JJZ 9371, records showed.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts or who sees him should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or 911.