'Armed and dangerous': Franklin County Sheriff launches manhunt after inmate flees

A manhunt in Apalachicola is underway after an "armed and dangerous" prisoner from the Franklin Correctional Institution walked off from his work crew Monday afternoon.

Robert Rutherford, 37, left the 10-Foot Hole work site just before 2 p.m., according to a Franklin County Sheriff's Office social media update. Law enforcement is working to locate the state inmate runaway but is asking the community to be vigilant.

"Stay alert, lock your doors and vehicles, and call us if you see anything suspicious," Smith said.

A resident reported his storage shed was broken into and that a machete is missing, FCSO spokesperson Sophia Harrell said.

"He is believed to be armed and dangerous now," she said.

Rutherford is a habitual offender serving multiple prison sentences for armed burglary and grand theft. He had been in prison since Sept. 2011 after being sentenced to over 20 years for grand theft.

"“When someone who is serving a sentence decides to walk away and run, it is very serious and they are desperate, or they wouldn’t be leaving,” Smith said.

He said there is heavy law enforcement presence throughout Apalachicola.

"We're going to continue to be here," Smith said. "K-9s from DOC are tracking and hopefully we'll have him back in custody."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Franklin County Sheriff launches manhunt after Florida inmate escapes