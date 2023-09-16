'Armed and dangerous' fugitive arrested in Coolidge after schools locked down

A suspected fugitive wanted in connection to a kidnapping and aggravated assault was captured late Friday in Coolidge after a day-long manhunt.

Schools in Pinal County were put on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police searched for an "armed and dangerous" fugitive.

Coolidge police said multiple agencies were searching for the suspect, identified by the U.S. Marshals Service as Donald Hill, 45, in the areas west of 10th Street and West Vah Ki Inn.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the agency was assisting the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office with the search for Hill. He was considered dangerous, the agency said in a Thursday night news release.

The agency said Hill was spotted by the sheriff’s office near that area, but did not manage to arrest him. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and Coolidge Police observed Hall in an apartment near California and Vah Ki Inn Road, according to authorities.

Hill was taken into custody by the U.S Marshall's Service on Friday night in Coolidge, according to the Coolidge Police Department.

Hill was arrested near North California Avenue and East Vah Ki Inn Road, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fugitive captured in Coolidge after schools locked down