‘Armed and dangerous’ grandma runs over and kills 18-month-old child, Indiana cops say

The search is on for a woman accused of running over and killing her 18-month-old granddaughter in Indiana, reports say.

The hit-and-run happened Friday, June 16, outside a Motel 6 in Jeffersonville, according to WAVE. Jeffersonville is in southern Indiana across the Ohio River from Louisville.

Lisa Tesch, 51, was driving a white Chevy Trailblazer when she ran over the toddler, who died at a Louisville hospital, WRTV reported.

It’s believed the girl ran to the SUV “out of excitement to see her grandmother,” according to a probable cause statement obtained by WTHR. Surveillance video showed Tesch continue driving “at a high rate of speed” after striking the toddler, the station reported.

Police are still looking for Tesch as of Wednesday, June 21, and said she is “armed and dangerous,” according to the News and Tribune. It’s unclear if Tesch has been officially charged in connection to the child’s death.

The 18-month-old child was identified as Eleanor Campbell., WTHR reported. Family members called her their “precious little angel.”

“Our family is devastated by this sudden tragic loss of this baby girl,” her family said in a GoFundMe. “This heart-wrenching time has changed us forever.”

Cheyenne Allen, Eleanor’s mother, is pleading for an arrest in the case.

“My daughter didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this,” Allen told WLKY.

Anyone with information about Tesch’s whereabouts is asked to contact Jeffersonville police at 812-285-6535.

