‘Armed and dangerous’ inmate escapes from a facility in Lexington, sheriff’s office says

An armed and dangerous suspect in Lexington is at-large after he allegedly escaped a detention facility Wednesday, according to the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Skaggs was incarcerated at a facility in Lexington prior to his escape, the sheriff’s office said. It’s unknown what facility he got away from or why he was incarcerated.

Skaggs previously lived on Foxspring Avenue in Flemingsburg before he was incarcerated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Skaggs’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Fleming County dispatch at 606-845-2121 or Kentucky State Police at 606-784-4127.

This is a developing story and may be updated.