‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of home invasion on the run, Ga. deputies say
A man is on the run after officials say he attacked a family member.
Madison County Sheriff officials said they are looking for Wayne Jackson.
According to deputies, Jackson is wanted in connection to a home invasion that resulted in stab wounds to a family member.
Authorities have not provided additional information regarding the attack.
Jackson is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call 911.
