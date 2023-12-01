‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of kidnapping son after mom found dead, ID cops say

An Amber Alert was issued for a 10-month-old boy in Idaho who is believed to have been kidnapped by his father after his mother was found dead, deputies said.

The 48-year-old dad is considered “armed and dangerous,” deputies said.

Authorities responded to a 911 call at 11:39 p.m. Nov. 30 from a home in Victor, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Kali Jean Randall, 38, was found dead in the home, deputies said. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Now, authorities are searching for her husband, Jeremy Albert Best, and their son, Zeke Gregory Best, deputies said.

Deputies said Jeremy Best is a homicide and kidnapping suspect who was last seen in Victor.

It’s believed he kidnapped their son and left the area in a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho license plates 1T39349, deputies said.

Jeremy Best is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 245 pounds, with brown and gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, the vehicle or the infant, is being asked to call 208-354-2323 or 911.

“Please do not approach or attempt to confront the suspect,” deputies said.

Victor is in southeastern Idaho, near the Wyoming border.

