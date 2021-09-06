‘Armed and dangerous’ man at large after opening fire into crowd, injuring 7: cops

An “armed and dangerous” suspect remained at large Monday after police in Georgia said he pulled out a gun during a fight and opened fire into a crowd, injuring seven people.

Police released few details about the shooting, but they believe it was the result of a large fight that broke out early Sunday morning in the college town of Athens.

“During the course of the fight, a male suspect began discharging a firearm into the crowd that was fighting,” the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement.

Six of the seven victims who were hurt sustained gunshot wounds, but the other person’s injuries were still under investigation, authorities said. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

The suspected shooter, who fled the scene immediately after the gunfire, has been identified as 21-year-old Pharoah Devonell Williams. He is believed to be armed and should not be approached, police said.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.