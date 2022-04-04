‘Armed and dangerous’ man at large after woman found dead in Chesapeake, police say

Police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man after a woman was found dead in a Chesapeake residence Monday.

Chesapeake police responded to the home in the 600 block of Willow Oak Drive, located in the Great Bridge East neighborhood, for a domestic dispute. At the scene, officers saw a woman shot dead “just inside” the residence, police said.

A standoff ensued until the Chesapeake SWAT team cleared the house, police said. Police have not announced any arrests in the incident.

Chesapeake police named 46-year-old Ben Matthew Wynkoop as a person of interest in the homicide. He is at large and considered armed and extremely dangerous, police said.

Police believe Wynkoop is in a 2012 Silver Nissan Frontier with Virginia license plates with number UZZ-3377.

