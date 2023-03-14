‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought in Grays Harbor County murder

A man described by deputies as armed and dangerous is being sought in connection with a murder in Grays Harbor County Monday afternoon.

At 1:40 p.m., deputies with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office were called to Moclips for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived to find a 59-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Though a deputy, Quinault police officer and medics gave the man medical aid, he died shortly after being transported from the shooting scene on Otis Avenue.

Officers from Hoquiam, Quinault and Aberdeen helped search for the suspect, secure the scene and gather statements. The suspect was not found.

While interviewing neighbors and witnesses in the area, deputies were able to identify the suspect as 62-year-old Rufas A. Phelps III, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from a property dispute.

Deputies are working to find Phelps, who should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Anyone who sees Phelps or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Those with information or possible leads about the case may email detectives at sodetectives@grayshabor.us.