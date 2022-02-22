Armed & dangerous man wanted after body was found in SC home, sheriff’s office says

An armed & dangerous South Carolina man is wanted for murder and other crimes following a January shooting, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Clemente Roman Cruz is also wanted on possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny charges, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The 55-year-old Graniteville resident shot and killed an Aiken County man before stealing his truck, which was later found in the Columbia area, according to the release.

Jairo Martinez was the man who was killed, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said. The 32-year-old Graniteville resident died at the scene, according to Ables.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a motive for the gunfire.

At about 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 3, deputies responded to a wellness check call at a home in the 200 block of Ascauga Lake Road. That’s in Graniteville, about 3 miles from the USC Aiken campus.

The homeowner told deputies his tenant, Martinez, was not coming to the door and he had not heard from the man, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Responding deputies found Martinez on the floor, close to the door, according to the release. He had been shot in the abdomen, the sheriff’s office said.

Cruz drove away in a truck belonging to Martinez. The abandoned truck was later found by Richland County sheriff’s deputies.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office described Cruz as a 5-foot-4, 150-pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Cruz, or knows where he is, or has information on the shooting is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.