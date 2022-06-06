‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Cherokee County

Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a Canton man whom they consider armed and dangerous.

Brackus Golden, 24, of Canton, is wanted in connection with a murder that happened Sunday in Woodstock.

Deputies responded to a an “unknown trouble” call at a home on King Arthur Drive.

When they arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk in front of the home.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Golden shot the victim and took off in a car.

Golden was last was seen driving a red 2018 Mazda 3, license plate #CSS3950.

If you see Golden or have information, you’re asked to call 911.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

