‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Cherokee County
Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a Canton man whom they consider armed and dangerous.
Brackus Golden, 24, of Canton, is wanted in connection with a murder that happened Sunday in Woodstock.
Deputies responded to a an “unknown trouble” call at a home on King Arthur Drive.
When they arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk in front of the home.
TRENDING STORIES:
Trio of suspects steal car, get caught waiting in East Point Chick-fil-A drive-thru
Second suspect arrested in DeKalb County Mother’s Day triple murder that left 3 others injured
Witnesses at the scene reported that Golden shot the victim and took off in a car.
Golden was last was seen driving a red 2018 Mazda 3, license plate #CSS3950.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
If you see Golden or have information, you’re asked to call 911.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.
IN OTHER NEWS: