‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by FBI after allegedly firing multiple rounds at agent

Local and federal authorities are searching for a man accused of firing multiple rounds at an FBI agent.

According to the FBI, the incident happened on July 28 in Columbus.

Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, is wanted on a federal arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Brown is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 197 pounds.

Officials are asking the public to not approach Brown. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Brown or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to call 911 or the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000.

