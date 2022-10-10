‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Horry shooting arrested in another state, police say

A man that is wanted for attempted murder in Horry County has been arrested in another state on separate charges, according to police.

Tru Lee, 26, is a suspect in connection to the shooting that happened outside of arcade bar Player 1 Up on Highway 17 Business around 2 a.m. on Aug. 30.

The shooting left one person injured. Their current condition is unclear.

He also faces other charges in relation to the August incident, which have not been disclosed, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Police Department.

The agency previously called him armed and dangerous in the post due to the nature of the shooting.

Mikayla Moskov, a spokeswoman for the department, said it is not clear where he was arrested and what new charges he faces.

Officers had found Lee’s alleged victim at the back exit of the building, an incident report states.