‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder in SC arrested 900 miles away, cops say

An armed and dangerous South Carolina man wanted for murder was arrested Tuesday after a car chase in Texas, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeremy Glenn Nobles was taken into custody by Harris County sheriff’s deputies in Texas, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. That’s near Houston, more than 900 miles west of Aiken County.

Nobles, a 26-year-old Warrenville resident, is accused of killing 28-year-old Rebekah Clark in a July 15 drive-by shooting, officials said.

In addition to murder, Nobles is also facing a charge for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement officers in Texas were tipped off that Nobles was in a vehicle in Harris County with another man, according to the release.

After a chase, Nobles was taken into custody without incident at about 4:20 p.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said. Information on how long the pursuit lasted, and the amount of distance it covered was not available.

There was no word if there was anyone else in the car with Nobles when he was arrested.

Nobles was taken to the Harris County Jail where he will be held pending an extradition hearing. Information on when Nobles could be extradited back to South Carolina was not available.

On July 15, deputies responded to a shots fired call at 426 Audubon Circle in North Augusta. That’s near Exit 21 on Interstate 520, which is the junction with S.C. 126.

Deputies found Clark had been shot, and the North Augusta resident was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where she died, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

There is no word on a motive for the gunfire. Information on how Nobles was connected to the shooting was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.