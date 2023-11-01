'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for shooting another man in the butt in Augusta

A wanted man accused of shooting someone in their posterior in Augusta should be considered "armed and dangerous," according to authorities.

Andrey Denorris Blockett is wanted for an aggravated assault on the 3900 block of Waynesboro Road on Sept. 9, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Blockett is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, according to the release. He may be traveling in a Gold GMC Yukon XL with a dealer tag.

On the night of Sept. 9, deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of Waynesboro Road for a gunshot wound, according to an incident report.

The victim, who had a gunshot wound to his left butt cheek, told deputies he was in the passenger seat when a man came up to the truck and said, "You are the [name] I've been trying to meet," according to the report.

He said the man hit him in the face with a pistol and then shot him, according to the report. He passed out after being shot.

Anyone who encounters Blockett or has information about his location is asked to contact Inv. Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-4848. Callers may remain anonymous.

