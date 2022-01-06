‘Armed and dangerous’ parolee arrested less than a day after car chase through Clovis, Fresno

A wanted parolee has been taken into custody after evading police on Wednesday.

The Clovis Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of Dennis Barnes, less than a day after the 36-year led police on a car chase that ended with a collision in Fresno near Sierra Avenue and First Street in Fresno. The chase started on Pollasky Avenue in Clovis around 4 p.m. when police and the U.S. Marshall’s Office tried to arrest Barnes for a parole violation.

During the pursuit, Barnes intentionally rammed into one car and collided with another, then abandoning his own car at Bullard Avenue near Freeway 41, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area with the assistance of Fresno police and the Fresno County Sheriff’s helicopter, but were unable to find Barnes, whom they considered armed and dangerous.

No injured were reported at the time.

Police located Barnes in Fresno thanks to tips from from the public and he was taken into custody with the assistance of Clovis Police K9 Jax. He was booked into Fresno County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, evading officers and parole violation.