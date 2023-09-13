‘Armed, dangerous person’ reported at UNC-Chapel Hill weeks after fatal shooting

An “armed, dangerous person” was reported Wednesday afternoon at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill, less than three weeks after a gunman shot and killed a faculty member on campus.

UNC Chapel Hill sent out an alert at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday reporting an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.

The alert told individuals to go inside and avoid windows. UNC police shared the same alert on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The warning comes 14 days after UNC associate professor Zijie Yan was shot and killed in a campus science building, prompting an hours-long lockdown on campus. UNC graduate student Tailei Qi was arrested shortly after the fatal shooting and has been charged with first-degree murder and having a “gun on educational property.”

