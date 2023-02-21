‘Armed and dangerous’ robbers have hit 6 Tacoma-area smoke shops this month, police say
Tacoma police say two people considered armed and dangerous have robbed six local smoke shops and attempted to rob a person at an ATM this month.
The robbers have worn similar clothing and brandished a short-barreled rifle in all the incidents, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.
The robberies occurred:
▪ Feb. 14, 1:28 p.m. – 9300 block of South Steele Street
▪ Feb 16, 5:42 p.m. – 800 block of 72nd Street East
▪ Feb. 18, 12:11 p.m. – 8800 block of Pacific Avenue
▪ Feb. 18, 12:51 p.m. – 1100 block of 112 Street South
▪ Feb. 20, 10:44 a.m. – 3600 block of 6th Avenue
▪ Feb. 20, 1:16 p.m. – 4700 block of South Oakes Street
▪ Feb. 20, 1:41 p.m. – 5000 block of South 56 Street
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.