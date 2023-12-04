‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect flees after man is shot dead in apartment, TN cops say

A search is on for a shooting suspect who may be “armed and dangerous,” Tennessee police said.

A shooting at Arbor Place Apartments in Knoxville turned fatal Sunday morning, with police arriving to find a man shot dead inside one of the units, according to a Dec. 3 Knoxville Police Department news release. The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Howard Jordan, had at least one gunshot wound, police said in a Dec. 4 news release.

The accused shooter, however, was not in the apartment when police arrived, according to officials. He had already fled the residence, police said, which began an investigation with “strong leads” into who the suspect was.

There were two other people in the apartment aside from Jordan and the suspect, Knoxville Police Department communications manager Scott Erland told McClatchy News. They told police the suspect had also shot at them, but Erland said there were no other injuries reported.

Police are now searching for Jesse Bailey Jr., 28, who is suspected of shooting Jordan. Arrest warrants were obtained by detectives, police said, which charges Bailey with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Officials are trying to locate Bailey Jr., who police warned could be a threat to Knoxville residents. Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers number at 865-215-7165.

