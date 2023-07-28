‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect at large in fatal Casselberry shooting, cops say

A man suspected in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Casselberry late Thursday is still at large and considered “armed and dangerous,” according to police.

Joel Thomas Ferrer, 22, is wanted on a second-degree murder warrant in the shooting death of 41-year-old David Jackson at the Goldelm at Regency Oaks Apartments, Casselberry police Capt. Michael Schaefer said in a statement Friday morning.

According to Schaefer, officers responded to the complex about 11 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a shooting. Jackson was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery but didn’t survive.

Jackson’s girlfriend, 32-year-old Trisha Ferrer, told officers that Jackson got into a heated argument with Joel Ferrer, her nephew, over Joel Ferrer mishandling a handgun.

“During the quarrel, Joel fired his gun at Mr. Jackson,” Schaefer said. “Mr. Jackson was hit several times. Joel Thomas immediately fled the scene.”

In a 911 call released Friday, a distraught Trisha Ferrer pleaded for help.

“I need an ambulance, please. I need an ambulance, please! … He just got shot. He’s pleading! Please,” she told a dispatcher. “Please hurry up!”

Schaefer said officers from Casselberry and other local law enforcement agenies are “actively” searching for Joel Ferrer

“The Casselberry Police Department strongly encourages Joel to turn himself in, so this incident can be resolved,” Schaefer said

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.